Dakota Wealth Management Buys 2,098 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,830 shares of company stock worth $6,245,748. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

ACN stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.44. 8,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,226. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.28. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.