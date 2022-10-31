Dakota Wealth Management Buys 370 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $316,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 10.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.31 and its 200-day moving average is $180.65. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.