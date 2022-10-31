Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.31. The stock had a trading volume of 62,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,814. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.