Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.48.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.11. 35,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.24. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

