Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 279.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

