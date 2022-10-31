Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.03. The stock had a trading volume of 107,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,720. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

