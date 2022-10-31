Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,459 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 420,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,131,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.39. 267,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,248,574. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

