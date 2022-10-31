DAO Maker (DAO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.02 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00006334 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $149.11 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,490,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

