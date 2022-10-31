Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Raised to €8.00

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €7.70 ($7.86) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DVDCF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.04) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,799. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

