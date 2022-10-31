DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.33.

DaVita Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DVA stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.27. 26,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,864. DaVita has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

