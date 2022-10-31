DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.70

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 15879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.63. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

In related news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,848,000 after buying an additional 109,724 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,815,000 after buying an additional 178,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,643,000 after buying an additional 100,696 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,789,000 after buying an additional 112,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,661,000 after buying an additional 306,666 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

