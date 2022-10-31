Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.52. 4,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,119,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The business had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $48,454.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,582.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 699,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after acquiring an additional 670,508 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

