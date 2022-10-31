DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 549000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$5.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 4.68.
DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.
