Delphi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,162,000 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,162,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000. New York Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of New York Mortgage Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 167.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 957,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 598,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 727.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 84.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYMT stock remained flat at $2.73 during midday trading on Monday. 38,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.82.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

