Delphi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 37,684 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 0.5% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 84,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.