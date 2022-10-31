Dero Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Dero has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00022361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $59.55 million and $232,815.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,502.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00268680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00119062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.90 or 0.00731113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00563543 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00233828 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,988,827 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

