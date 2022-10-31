DeversiFi (DVF) Reaches Market Cap of $84.20 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $84.20 million and $5,065.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00004089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

