dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $199.75 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00004787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $199.75 million and $607.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00033984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00268927 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001257 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003775 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000351 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.95086289 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

