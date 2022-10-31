Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Lifted by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,498,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,599 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 22.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $58,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.39. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

