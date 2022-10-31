Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 279 ($3.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.33.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

DIISY remained flat at $9.35 during midday trading on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

