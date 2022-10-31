Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 117% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.01 billion and approximately $5.97 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00267242 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001260 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003784 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

