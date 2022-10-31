Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Lessened by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $157.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.45 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

