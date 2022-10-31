Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $69.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.15.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

