Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 387,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,310 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 233.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 196,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 637.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,918 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $18.11. 21,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,954. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.12%.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.