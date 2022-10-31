Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.00 million.

Shares of PLOW stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 74,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

