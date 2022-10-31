Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $83,771,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after purchasing an additional 259,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 792.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150,608 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup cut their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.09.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,956. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

