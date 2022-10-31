Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.93. Doximity has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $76.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

