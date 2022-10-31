Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.31. 215,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,304. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.00 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

