Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading Up 5.8%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 5,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 300,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $841.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.

Insider Activity

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,263.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 350,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,579,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 61,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 193,352 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

