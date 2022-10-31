DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 183.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in DT Midstream by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.