DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 408.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $113.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.