Ducommun (DCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ducommun Stock Performance

NYSE DCO opened at $47.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ducommun by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

