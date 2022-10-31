Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dufry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Dufry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dufry from CHF 50 to CHF 40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Dufry has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

