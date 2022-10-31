Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $225.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
