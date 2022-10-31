Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $225.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.