Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Stock Performance

Eastern stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

