Ecovyst (ECVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ECVT opened at $10.05 on Monday. Ecovyst has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,085.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,085.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 391,732 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecovyst by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 335,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,025,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 179,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 453,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 150,910 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECVT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

