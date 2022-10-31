eHealth (EHTH) to Release Earnings on Monday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.56. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

About eHealth

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.