eHealth (EHTH) to Release Earnings on Monday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
eHealth Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of eHealth stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.56. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
