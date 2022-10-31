Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $407,875.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $64.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The company had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

