Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,919,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Electromedical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EMED opened at $0.01 on Monday. Electromedical Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. It offers WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

