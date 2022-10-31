Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $54.00 million and $104,982.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001263 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,822,729 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.