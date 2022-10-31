Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elme Communities Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -174.36%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

