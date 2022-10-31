Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.74 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

