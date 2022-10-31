Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Stephens

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Encompass Health Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of EHC opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,494,000 after acquiring an additional 792,813 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,388,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after acquiring an additional 613,547 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

