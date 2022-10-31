Enegra (EGX) (EGX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.17 Million

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and $1.17 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for approximately $161.27 or 0.00783199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,533.35 or 0.31564062 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 161.17654524 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,397,724.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

