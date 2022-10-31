Energy Web Token (EWT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $130.90 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00019506 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $130.90 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.81 or 0.31299434 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

