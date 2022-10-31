Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 168.6 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EGHSF opened at $21.95 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EGHSF. TD Securities cut shares of Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

