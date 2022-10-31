ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2495 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

ENN Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

XNGSY stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

ENN Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

