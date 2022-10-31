Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.49. 589,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Enova International has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.25 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 12.72%. On average, analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth $44,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 101.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

