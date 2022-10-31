Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.03 on Monday, hitting $556.27. 100,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $520.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $521.78 and its 200 day moving average is $514.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

