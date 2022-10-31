Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 235.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 21,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 110,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,122,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.43.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $13.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $650.07. 34,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.